Manchester United to sign World Cup star, Real Madrid's price tag for Modric and more

Hello and welcome everyone to today’s biggest transfer events. Let’s take a look at what’s going on in the transfer window at the moment. The summer transfer window is becoming more surprising with each passing day. Transfers are being made out of nowhere, unexpected bids are being prepared and more speculations are growing over certain players’ futures.

Florentino Perez slaps a fee of 750 million for Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Liverpool - Luka Modric in white

According to the reports from Italy, recently it was claimed that Inter Milan are interested in signing the world cup golden ball winner Luka Modric. Though later Spanish outlet Marca claimed that neither Modric nor the club is willing him to let go.

Later, Real Madrid president, Perez said that he won’t be selling Modric for anything less than 750 million Euros which shuts all the doors for any incoming bids.

Barcelona set to announce Arturo Vidal today

Arturo Vidal in training session

FC Barcelona have done some exceptional business during this transfer window. They are already said to be the easy favourites for La Liga 18-19. Though, they’re not just finished yet. The Spanish giants are set to announce another shocking move after hijacking Malcom’s transfer to AS Roma.

Barcelona are expected to announce Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal as their new signing according to Spanish outlet AS. This would further strengthen the Blaugrana squad which looks lethal already.

Yerry Mina on the verge of becoming a Red Devil

Yerry Mina in action

The Columbian defender had a great World Cup campaign but wasn’t enjoying much playing time in the Camp Nou. Jose Mourinho desperately needs a defender and according to Manchester Evening News, personal terms with the player has been agreed and a transfer fee is yet to be decided by the two clubs.

The transfer would benefit both Barcelona and the player in their respective needs.

AC Milan-Juve Swap deal to benefit both the clubs

Gonzalo Higuain left on a loan deal to AC Milan

Bonucci and Caldara swap deal between rivals AC Milan and Juventus have been completed. While Bonucci would help strengthen the Juve defence, Higuain who was loaned to Milan would provide attacking fireworks to the Milan’s attacking squad.

Bonucci was keen to move back to Turin following Ronaldo’s departure and now Juve is believed to be the top threat in Europe and could be expected to win the UCL title along with their regular domestic football dominance.

