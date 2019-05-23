Manchester United: Top 3 right-back options for the Red Devils

Manchester United are in turmoil and everyone is aware of that. The Red Devils, who finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby missing out on Champions League football next football, ended the campaign 32 points behind champions Manchester City. Manchester United are in a huge slump and they are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will pull them out. It's a no-brainer that United need at least two to three good transfer windows if they want to compete with the elites such as Manchester City, Liverpool or even Tottenham Hotspurs.

Solskjaer has already voiced his concern about the quality and the lack of eagerness of the players in the squad. Everyone associated with football knows that this transfer window is of enormous importance to Manchester United. If not all, seven to eight players need to be replaced. Other than Luke Shaw, David De Gea and Marcus Rashford, all the players are hanging by the thread.

Defending has been one of the primary concerns for the Red Devils. Their leaky defence conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season. De Gea recorded the least clean sheets at home (2). It's 2019 and still, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are at Old Trafford. With Antonio Valencia injured all season, Ashley Young was deputized in his position. Fair to say, it has been a shambolic campaign for the veteran.

The need of the hour is to sign a solid right-back who can contribute in both defence and attack. Here's a list of three players who can United target this summer for that position.

#3 Ricardo Pereira

It has been a breakthrough season for the Portuguese right-back. He joined Leicester City from Porto last summer for €22 million. He is an offensive player who likes to venture forward and we have already witnessed his versatility this campaign.

He featured in 35 Premier League games this season, scoring twice and assisting seven times. Defensively, he averaged 3.3 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game. These are very impressive numbers keeping in mind that he plays for a team who aims to finish in the top half of the table.

He can be an important outlet for Manchester United and could even help Diogo Dalot, who is also a former Porto player. His dribbling skills and vision to play key passes can help United going forward down the right flank. He is physically strong and has raw pace, which current crop of right-backs at Old Trafford lack.

