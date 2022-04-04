Manchester United all but out of top-four race after dropping points against Leicester City

Manchester United fans were probably at their happiest during the March international break. This, especially having been exposed to yet another dire performance on the team’s return to action on Saturday. They drew 1-1 against Leicester City at home in what was a disappointing performance in every sense.

The Red Devils are certain to end the season without a major trophy for the fifth successive year. Hence, Champions League qualification has now become the ultimate target for them.

Ralf Rangnick’s side currently trail Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the league. Their performances don’t depict a side that really wants to finish in the top four.

United have won just three of their last 11 matches in all competitions. It’s worrying that the gap between the Red Devils and their rivals keeps widening.

Red Devils drop points against Leicester

Rangnick’s side had the chance to close in on their rivals when they faced Leicester City on Saturday but failed to take the opportunity.

However, playing at Old Trafford counted for nothing. Manchester United struggled to create decent chances after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani were both ruled out of the game.

Once again, the Red Devils conceded first after Kelechi Ihenacho was left unmarked in the box to head home. They were lucky not to have lost the game despite Fred canceling out the Nigerian’s effort just three minutes later. A VAR call later on chalked off James Maddison's goal as Ihneacho was deemed to foul Raphael Varane in the build-up.

For a side that is aiming to qualify for the Champions League, United didn’t show enough desire and allowed the Foxes to impose their game on them. At this stage of the season, dropping points could prove costly for them.

Squawka @Squawka Manchester United have now won just one of their last six games across all competitions:



DDLWLD



They are three points off top four having played two more games than Arsenal. Manchester United have now won just one of their last six games across all competitions: DDLWLDThey are three points off top four having played two more games than Arsenal. https://t.co/wLMRKxK0MH

Manchester United’s top-four hope blurring

Manchester United have now dropped to seventh in the Premier League; three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal and eight points behind Chelsea.

Interestingly, both the Gunners and the Blues have games in hand over United as well. The Gunners, in particular, could be nine points ahead of the Red Devils if they win each of their outstanding matches.

Rangnick said after the draw against Leicester, as quoted by Manutd.com:

“As long as it is possible mathematically [to finish in the top four], it is possible. But no matter how likely it might be, it's our job and our duty, for ourselves and our supporters, for everybody, to do our very best to finish off the season on the best possible note. That means now preparing for an away game at Everton, to try to win that."

He added:

“In the last 15 minutes, we had our moments, Jadon should have taken two touches in that situation at the far post and also Anthony Elanga if he’d stayed away from that ball, Marcus would have probably scored or maybe it would have been a penalty.”

Manchester United are now all but out of the top-four race and, as it stands, could even finish in seventh position if their stuttering form continues.

