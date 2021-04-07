Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could 'reignite interest' in Juventus forward - Reports

As per British publication Daily Star, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest in Juventus' Paulo Dybala, after the Argentinian player was suspended by the Bianconeri.

Dybala, alongside teammates Weston McKennie and Arthur, has been sanctioned and suspended by the club hierarchy after he broke COVID-19 safety guidelines and attended an event during the international break.

Despite posting an apology on social media, the Daily Mail now reports that Juventus "feel betrayed" by his behavior and could be looking at finalizing a deal for him this summer. Both Andrea Pirlo and president Andrea Agnelli are said to be frustrated with the 27-year-old after supporting him through a lengthy knee injury this season.

The Argentine has spent 6 successful years in Turin, where he's won 5 Seria A titles and reached the Champions League final. However, Dybala is said to be falling out of love with Juventus as the Old Lady consider a sale for him in the final year of his contract.

🎙| @FabrizioRomano: “Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus. There’s still no agreement on his contract, they have been negotiating for nearly 2 years. That’s my personal feeling, he’s leaving Juventus this summer” — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) April 6, 2021

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Dybala for a few years now, with reports elsewhere suggesting that they could move for the 27-year-old as part of a swap-deal with Paul Pogba.

As per the Star, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a move for the Argentine with Gareth Bale all set to move back to Real Madrid after the expiry of his loan move this year.

"Paulo Dybala is at my disposal for the Napoli match" - Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

Paulo Dybala

Previewing Juventus' crucial home tie against Napoli in Serie A this week, Andrea Pirlo confirmed that Paulo Dybala will be available for the important match.

"Paulo is fine, he has trained with the group and has resumed kicking the ball. He is back at my disposal and I hope to have him ready to play tomorrow," Pirlo said.

"I’m always in contact with them. I like to talk before and after training, I feel great confidence," the Italian added. "The players follow me, they want revenge and they are the first to be sad about the situation."

Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur have been fined, excluded and temporary suspended by Juventus. They won’t play in the Serie A matchcagainst Torino tomorrow after attending a party without respecting Covid restrictions in the American midfielder's home. ⛔️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2021

The Italian manager had previously suspended Dybala, McKennie and Arthur for the Turin derby following the international break.

"I took the decision not to call them, the club did the rest. This certainly wasn't the right time to have a dinner until late, both because it was two days away from a match and out of respect for those who respect the rules," Pirlo had said prior to the draw against Torino.