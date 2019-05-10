Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid midfielder, Red Devils ready to sell defender, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th May 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 842 // 10 May 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel James is reportedly on Manchester United wishlist this summer

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United targetting £15m move for Daniel James

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have already taken the first step towards rebuilding their squad in the summer. The Red Devils are close to cracking a £15m deal for Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer.

The 21-year-old Welshman was close to joining Leeds United in January, only to see the deal fall through in the last few hours of the deadline day. His current contract with Swansea expires in 2020.

Red Devils ready to offload Eric Bailly in the summer

Manchester United will cash in on Eric Bailly if the right offer arrives

According to reports from the Metro, Eric Bailly could be on his way out of Old Trafford if Manchester United receive the right offer for him in the summer.

The Ivorian joined United in 2016 as Jose Mourinho's first signing at the club. However, following an impressive debut season, the 25-year-old has seen his stakes falling down due to a series of injuries coupled with a loss of form.

The Red Devils are eager to recoup the £30m they paid to sign him from Villareal and Arsenal are reportedly interested in offering Bailly an escape route out of Old Trafford. The Gunners view him as the perfect successor for Laurent Koscielny, who is set to leave in 2020.

Manchester United eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente

Manchester United are planning a swoop for Marcos Llorente

Advertisement

If reports from the Spanish outlet AS via the Mirror are to be believed, Manchester United have contacted Real Madrid over the possibility of signing Marcos Llorente in the summer. However, the Red Devils are also set to face stiff competition from Arsenal for the midfielder's signature.

According to the reports, Real Madrid are ready to let Llorente go only if either of the clubs agree to include a buy-back clause in the deal. The 24-year-old could be available for £14m.

Both United and Arsenal could also face competition from the likes of Sevilla, AS Roma and Atletico Madrid for the Spaniard.