Manchester United considering three swap deals, Red Devils learn the price of midfield target, and more Machester United transfer news - 13th May, 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.22K // 13 May 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez could embrace the exit door at Old Trafford this summer

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Youri Tielemans breaks silence on transfer speculation

Youri Tielemans has confirmed where he wants to be next season

Youri Tielemans has confirmed where his destination lies next season. The Belgian is apparently looking to join his parent club AS Monaco following a successful loan spell with Leicester City.

Tielemans joined The Foxes on a six-month loan deal in January and has raised the eyebrows of the Premier League heavyweights with his impressive displays. Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in signing the Belgian.

Speaking to VTM Niews, he said,

"I expect that I will return to Monaco in the summer, unless something's moving. At the moment there's nothing. If things are going well you want to keep it like that. I don't know what Monaco will be asking, so I can't talk about it."

Red Devils learn the asking price for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes won't come cheap if United decide to pursue him

According to Portuguese media outlet Record as cited by the Mirror, Sporting Lisbon will not be accepting anything less than £60m for Bruno Fernandes. The 24-year-old is one of the hottest young properties in Europe at the moment, following an impressive campaign with the Portuguese outfit.

Advertisement

Fernandes has netted 34 goals and assisted 17 more throughout the season. Atletico Madrid and the Manchester clubs are said to be interested in signing him in the summer.

Manchester United considering swap deals for Pogba, Sanchez and Darmian

Manchester United are considering swap deals for three players

This is probably the biggest rumour to savour for the day. Manchester United have already started making efforts to bring in players; the Red Devils are apparently interested in making swap deals involving Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian accoridng to various sources.

United have already been linked with a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala and are also considering the option of offering Alexis Sanchez as a part of the deal, according to Corriere di Torino as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford is anything but precarious at the moment, worsening after his recent bust-up with the fans following the defeat to Cardiff City.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Real Madrid are interested in offering James Rodriguez in any deal to bring the Frenchman to the Bernabeu. The report claims that Bayern are far from keeping the Colombian after his loan deal ends, meaning he could be used as a bait to sign Pogba.

Joao Cancelo has had a season with mixed reviews and Manchester United are said to making attempts to offer him an escape route out of Juventus. The Bianconeri have slapped a £60m price-tag on the Portuguese right-back.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato suggest that Solskjaer is eager in offering Matteo Darmian to sweeten the deal. The Italian has earlier been linked with a move to Juventus, having failed to establish himself in the starting XI at Old Trafford.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.