Manchester United Transfer News: £15m winger set to undergo medical at Old Trafford ahead of imminent move

Daniel James alongside Wales manager and United legend Ryan Giggs

What's the rumour?

21-year-old Swansea City and Wales international winger Daniel James is reported to be undergoing a medical at Old Trafford, ahead of a £15 million move to Manchester United.

After a stellar season with the Swans in the Championship, the mazy dribbler had attracted attention from multiple clubs, but Wales manager and United legend Ryan Giggs' involvement in the negotiations seem to have swayed the youngster to sign in favor of the Red Devils.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are looking to rebuild after a disappointing 2018-19 season, where they finished a dismal 6th in the Premier League, thereby missing out on next season's Champions League qualification.

With big-money purchases like Alexis Sanchez and Fred not performing well and top-draw players seemingly reluctant to consider a transfer to Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly revamped the Red Devils' transfer policy to identify and recruit young, promising British players.

Having come through the ranks at the academy of Hull City, Daniel James signed for Swansea City in 2014 and made a name for himself with a stellar 2018-19 season in the Championship, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists.

His quality was identified by Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who handed him his first international cap in November 2018.

James repaid the faith shown in him by scoring his first international goal which also turned out to be the winner against Slovakia in March 2019 in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Daniel James: Only Jayden Bogle (8) registered more assists than @Daniel_James_97 (7) of players aged 21-and-under in the Championship this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/kE9ebiCTKV pic.twitter.com/tiWqBKgTnV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 10, 2019

The heart of the matter

As reported by Telegraph, James is set to be announced as United's first summer signing, with the Wales international arriving at the Red Devils training ground for a medical today.

The official announcement is expected to happen later today. United have apparently agreed a fee of around £15m for the 21-year-old, with a further £3m in add-ons. Known for his searing pace, the Welsh international was also being targetted by AS Monaco.

Manchester United signing Swansea winger Daniel James in £18m deal. £15m plus £3m add ons. Lots of other clubs were interested but he only wanted to join United. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 6, 2019

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

James will rejoin the Wales squad after his United medical as they are set to take on Croatia in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday.