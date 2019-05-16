Manchester United on alert after Juventus star confirms exit intentions, Red Devils want £40m Lyon star, and more Manchester United transfer news - 16 May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the type of players he is looking for in the transfer market

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals the type of players he wants

Manchester United are set to undergo a significant summer overhaul in this transfer season - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has his plans in place regarding the type of signings he intends to make in the market.

While talking to MUTV, the Norwegian tactician revealed the kind of players he is looking to sign for the club. He said,

“We’ve touched upon it [before]. We’ve tried to educate our players and our kids to be proper people. In my years, the best players have always been the best people."

”You have to have that value system – do you say that? A certain kind of attitude about you to make a Manchester United player."

“You have got to have qualities and our fans want to see exciting players. We want to get up from our seats. You see defenders who defend, like that’s their life, that’s the most important thing.

“When we go to press with Jesse [Lingard] and Marcus [Rashford], in the games against Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea, when we start these games, our fans clap a striker making a tackle."

“That’s the way it’s been and in our culture. You have to have that work ethic and we’re scouting the market trying to find the right ones.”

Manchester United eyeing move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

Solskjaer is keen on signing Moussa Dembele of Lyon

According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United are plotting a £40m bid to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. Solskjaer intends to sign talented youngsters who can stay at Old Trafford for the long term, and Moussa Dembele seems to fit the bill.

The ex-Celtic striker joined Lyon a year ago and has built a reputation as an eagle-eyed forward, having scored 20 goals in all competitions this season. Dembele is being viewed as an option for underfire striker Romelu Lukaku, whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain amidst rumours of his exit.

Manchester United on red alert over Paulo Dybala

Manchester United is courting Paulo Dybala

Rumours linking Paulo Dybala to Manchester United have intensified in the last 24 hours, after the player's agent revealed his intentions to quit Juventus.

Speaking on Argentine radio show Futbolemico, the 25-year-old's brother and agent Gustavo Dybala said,

"Yes, there is a good chance he’ll leave Juventus. Absolutely. He needs a change."

"I can’t say where he’ll go, but there is a strong chance Paulo will leave. Of course he’s not happy there. ‘Paulo’s not the only one, there are many players who are uncomfortable at Juve. ‘He won’t be the one who will leave Juve this summer."

However, the road to acquiring the Argentinian's services might be filled with hurdles for the Premier League giants, given their absence in the Champions League next season. Dybala is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, who want him to fill the boots of the departing Antoine Griezmann.

#AtleticoMadrid want #Juventus' Paulo Dybala as the replacement for Antoine Griezmann. — Agent Córdoba (@AgentCordoba) May 14, 2019

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.