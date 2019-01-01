×
Manchester United transfer news: Latest Rashford transfer update, United have serious interest in £108m defender, and more - 1st, January 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
2.62K   //    01 Jan 2019, 19:39 IST

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford

Happy New Year to the readers of Sportskeeda! The new year means that the winter transfer window is open and clubs can now buy and sell players. One club that will need some reinforcements to get back in the Top 4 of the Premier League is Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with several big names, and interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has revealed that the club's hierarchy will discuss with him before finalising any signings.

It seems that the defence, especially central defence, will be the first position that Manchester United will want to bring in a few new players in the January transfer window.

In today's Manchester United transfer news and rumours, we take a look at the players that United may sign in January, as well as the players that they may let go of.

#1 Manchester City were interested in Manchester United player

Fred could have been a Manchester City player
Fred could have been a Manchester City player

One area that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side lack depth in is in the deep-lying central midfield position, where Fernandinho has had a stellar run so far. Guardiola was reportedly keen on adding another option there, and was interested in signing Manchester United's Fred, in last year's January transfer window, when he was playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, as per Duncan Castles of Express.

"Guardiola has been trying to get City to sign a high-quality back-up to Fernandinho in that No.6 role for over a year now. They tried hard to get Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk last January but weren't prepared to pay the release clause at that point. Shakhtar didn't want to sell the player although he was ready to come to Manchester City.

"They missed out again in the summer which I think again there's an element of Abu Dhabi saying 'we spent a lot on this team last year, we're going to give you Riyad Mahrez as an additional attacker, it should be enough for this season' - and it's proved not to be," said Duncan Castles.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Marcus Rashford Kalidou Koulibaly Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
