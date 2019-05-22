Manchester United agree personal terms with winger, Red Devils eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder and more Manchester United transfer news - 21 May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a long wishlist of players he wants at Manchester United in the summer

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Crystal Palace want £70m for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace have revealed their asking price for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have shortlisted Aaron Wan-Bissaka as one of their top targets this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views the English right-back as a long-term solution in the same role at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Independent via the Evening Standard, Crystal Palace are said to want £70m for their prized asset. United were thought to be confident of sealing a deal in the excess of £40m for the 21-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether they will continue to pursue the defender.

Manchester United open talks with Pedro

According to Globosporte, Manchester United have entered into negotiations with Fluminese over a potential deal for their striker Pedro. The Brazilian marksman was close to joining Real Madrid in a €20m deal last season, only to see it fall through following a cruciate ligament injury.

With United having expressed their interest in signing the 21-year-old, Fluminese are reluctant to sell Pedro before the Presidential elections in Brazil on June 8.

Red Devils eyeing Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

Manchester United want Ivan Rakitic

According to Daily Record, Manchester United have set their sights on Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic to fill the boots of Ander Herrera at Old Trafford.

The Catalans reportedly want £48m for their midfield general, who turned 31 in March this year. Manchester United are said to be ready to sign a player over 30 years old but it remains to be seen if they are willing to match the Croatian's price tag.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Daniel James

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Daniel James

Daniel James is likely to end up at Old Trafford this summer, given how heavily he has been linked with a move to the red side of Manchester.

According to the Evening Standard, the English giants are still in talks with Swansea over a fee for the winger, who has apparently set his heart on a move to Old Trafford.

United are said to be willing to shell out anything between €15-20m for the Welshman, who is also wanted by Leeds United and Brighton.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.