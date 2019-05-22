World class right-back expresses admiration for United, £50m midfielder refuses to rule out move and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 21, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 21st May 2019. After a mediocre season, the Red Devils are looking to bounce back and ring in the changes over the summer. However, the process is not easy, as United face quite a few complications.

For starters, the absence of Champions League football next season makes Manchester United a less enticing prospect now. On the other hand, clubs know that United are in no position to bargain and are ready to hold the Red Devils ransom. Keeping hold of current stars also has proven to be tough, as quite a few first-team players are linked with a move away from the club.

Despite the current situation, Manchester United are still linked with quite a few talents in the market right now. We bring you the top five Manchester United transfer news from 21st May 2019.

#5 Daniel James agrees terms

We start with the transfer that is most likely to come through. The Daily Mail claims that a £15m deal has been agreed between Swansea and Manchester United for the transfer of Daniel James, the Welsh winger.

It was previously reported that James had agreed terms with Manchester United, but a deal had yet to be finalized because the clubs were not in agreement regarding the cost of the transfer. That seems to be sorted now, and James looks like he will become United's first signing of the summer.

#4 Perisic swap deal on the cards

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku to Italy, but are yet to agree on a transfer fee with Manchester United, according to the Express. The Premier League Giants currently value the striker at £52m, however, Inter do not have the funds to pay such a huge price. As such, the Serie A side are ready to throw in Ivan Perisic into the deal and lower the transfer fee to £26m.

Incidentally, Lukaku was brought to United in a £75m transfer deal by Jose Mourinho ahead of the 2017/18 season but has recently lost his place Marcus Rashford. A deal, as such, would suit all parties. The Belgian has expressed his desire to for a new challenge, Manchester United will get their long term target and Inter will have an able replacement for Icardi.

#3 Thomas Meunier expresses his admiration for United

Thomas Meunier, the Belgian right back currently plying his trade with PSG, has hinted that he is open to a move in a recent interview given to Belgian news outlet RTBF. The Belgian first stated his desire to finish his contract with PSG as well as extend it since it expires in the summer of 2020.

However, he went on to say that if the extension doesn't happen, he will have a lot of options, because he is aware that there are a lot of rumours covering him. He then specifically went on to mention Manchester United, expressing his admiration for the club indirectly

At the level of rumours, I am quoted everywhere. Only beautiful clubs come out: Manchester United, Juventus, (Borussia) Dortmund, these are just exceptional clubs.

He ended the interview reiterating his desire to evolve with PSG. Meunier is currently 27 years old and would suit Manchester United very well. Solskjaer is reportedly on the lookout for a new right-back, with the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia, so this saga could go on for some time.

#2 Thomas Partey refuses to rule out move

Thomas Partey recently gave an interview to BBC Sport about Ghana's chances at the AFCON. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has caught the eye with his stellar display this season and is considered by many as an able replacement for Ander Herrera at Manchester United. However, it was previously unclear if the player himself was open to a move to the Premier League giants. In the said interview, Partey came out clean and even gave United a thin ray of hope.

I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing. I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through.

While it is not exactly a come and get me plea, it is clear that any move will have to warrant a guaranteed first-team position. With United currently short of staff in the middle, it is a requirement that they can easily agree with. The midfielder is currently valued at £50m, with Arsenal also rumoured to be interested in him.

#1 United negotiating with Paulo Dybala for the past month

The biggest news of the day comes from the Express. Manchester United have reportedly spent the last month trying to convince the family of Juventus star Paulo Dybala to make a move to the Premier League. However, it was only last week when Dybala's brother revealed the Argentinean's stance, that things got a little interesting. He said:

There are many possibilities that Paulo leaves Juventus. He needs a change.

I can't say that right now if he stays in Italy or goes to another country. He was satisfied in Italy before, but he is no longer so.

And now Express quotes Italian Media Outlet Tuttosport revealing that United are firmly in the race to bring the Argentinean to Old Trafford and that they have been negotiating with Dybala and his family for the past one month. With Massimiliano Allegri, the current Juventus manager, set to leave in the summer, this is a move that could actually happen. If it does materialize, it will be a fantastic summer for United already.

Stay tuned for our next update on Manchester United's transfer news