Manchester United Transfer News: United star stalls on new deal, Red Devils braced for Martial offers and more - 21st November 2018

Anthony Martial is yet to commit his future to the club

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-shop stop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

It is no surprise to see Manchester United being linked with a host of new players every day, knowing the current plight of the club in the Premier League.

However, buying players isn't the only thing they need to focus on. The Red Devils have a long list of players whose contracts are due to end soon. Hence, contract renewals are a necessity at Old Trafford at the moment.

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has to say about Manchester United's transfer activities today.

#1 Jose Mourinho personally scouts Axel Witsel

Jose Mourinho's presence in the stands during Belgium's 2-0 victory over Iceland has given rise to speculation that the Portuguese manager was personally scouting long-term United target Toby Alderweireld.

The Red Devils failed to sign the Tottenham defender in summer but are tipped to renew their interest in the player in January. However, Belgian outlet HLN reckon that the United boss was watching Axel Witsel and not his teammate.

Manchester United were linked with Witsel last summer, but the Belgian ended up signing for German outfit Borussia Dortmund in a £18million deal. He has appeared in all 11 league games for Dortmund this season, playing a major part in the club's resurgence in the Bundesliga this season.

#2 Juan Mata stalls on contract renewal

According to ESPN via Metro, Juan Mata has refused to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Old Trafford. The Spaniard's current deal at the club runs out at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old, who joined for £37m in 2014, has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho. He is yet unassured about the playing time he will be guaranteed, should he extend his stay in Manchester.

According to reports, Mata is eager to stay put at Old Trafford but is also willing to listen to offers in January before signing new deal.

#3 Juventus and Chelsea hawking Anthony Martial

If reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, Manchester United are said to be gearing up for offers for in-form frontman Anthony Martial in the upcoming transfer window.

United's rivals Chelsea are said to be eyeing a deal for the Frenchman if they succeed in selling one of their own players. Italian champions Juventus, too, are believed to be weighing up an offer for the player.

Martial, 22, joined Manchester United in 2015 in a deal that could rise up to £58m. The United hierarchy are hell-bent on keeping the attacker, fearing he might excel elsewhere should he leave the club.

United recently activated the one-year extension clause in Martial's current contract which will see him stay put at Old Trafford till 2020, after he stalled on a new and improved long-term deal. The talks for his contract renewal have been going on since summer but the Frenchman is no closer to signing a new deal, according to Sky Sports News.

Anthony Martial has scored six goals in his last seven games in all competitions, following a lackadaisical start to the season.

