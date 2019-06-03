United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.31K // 03 Jun 2019, 21:42 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been asked to splash the cash on superstars by former player Nani

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Solskjaer advised to make superstar signings

With the transfer window open yet again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself busy trying to complete a flurry of deals in order to improve an ailing Manchester United squad. While the Norwegian is targetting a youth-centric approach towards transfers, former player Nani has advised him to splash the cash and land quality superstars.

Speaking on the subject, the Portuguese forward said,

"United need more world-class players. Change something, attitude on the pitch. I remember from my time with [former manager] Alex Ferguson, a lot of games we weren't playing our best, we weren't playing beautiful football but in 15 minutes we played with our hearts and to score goals."

"We run, fight for each ball. That's the way we get all the results. They must have more desire to win every battle on the pitch, every ball, every challenge because just like that they're going to improve."

"As a team, they are not a strong team. They must know that. Obviously, it's still a young team too and maybe the club need to sign some top, experienced players to keep United among the best clubs in the world, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool."

