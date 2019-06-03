×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
1.31K   //    03 Jun 2019, 21:40 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been asked to splash the cash on superstars by former player Nani
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been asked to splash the cash on superstars by former player Nani

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Solskjaer advised to make superstar signings

With the transfer window open yet again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself busy trying to complete a flurry of deals in order to improve an ailing Manchester United squad. While the Norwegian is targetting a youth-centric approach towards transfers, former player Nani has advised him to splash the cash and land quality superstars.

Speaking on the subject, the Portuguese forward said,

"United need more world-class players. Change something, attitude on the pitch. I remember from my time with [former manager] Alex Ferguson, a lot of games we weren't playing our best, we weren't playing beautiful football but in 15 minutes we played with our hearts and to score goals."
"We run, fight for each ball. That's the way we get all the results. They must have more desire to win every battle on the pitch, every ball, every challenge because just like that they're going to improve."
"As a team, they are not a strong team. They must know that. Obviously, it's still a young team too and maybe the club need to sign some top, experienced players to keep United among the best clubs in the world, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool."
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Adrien Rabiot EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
United submit bid for PSG midfielder, Red Devils in talks to sign Barcelona goalkeeper, and more Manchester United transfer news: 30 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree personal terms with winger, Red Devils eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder and more Manchester United transfer news - 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer willing to give defender a second chance, Red Devils interested in £88m Barcelona playmaker and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United get huge Kalidou Koulibaly update, Red Devils considering move for experienced £30m Bayern Center-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to outbid arch-rivals for £106m teenager, Red Devils plotting move for £53m full-back and more Manchester United transfer news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us