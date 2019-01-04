×
Manchester United transfer news: Solskjaer reveals transfer plans, Red Devils want £70m midfielder, and more - 4th January 2019

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
1.02K   //    04 Jan 2019, 19:20 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a say in Manchester United's transfer plans
Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Manchester United are gearing themselves up for what seems to be yet another exciting transfer window in January. The Red Devils, like many other clubs, need reinforcements and are working towards signing a player or two this month.

Today's round-up has plenty of positive news in store for the United fans. The club are interested in a talented Premier League attacker, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recent statements about transfers are bound to uplift the moods of the fans at Old Trafford.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the top stories concerning Manchester United for today.

#1 Toby Alderweireld extends Tottenham contract

Toby Alderweireld has been on Manchester United's radar for ages
Manchester United have been monitoring Toby Alderweireld's situation at Tottenham for ages. The Red Devils view him as an ideal solution to their defensive frailties.

The Belgian, however, has triggered the extension clause in his deal, thus extending his stay at the club for a further 12 months. Tottenham have now saved themselves from the prospect of losing him for free in the summer. 

The Lilywhites wanted to sell the 29-year-old for £70m, but the one-year contract extension means his deal now includes a £25m release clause United could activate in the summer.

The official statement from the club read,

‘The Club can confirm that we have activated the option to extend Toby Alderweireld’s contract until 2020.
‘The Belgium international defender has made 135 appearances for us to date since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
‘Capped 88 times by his country, Toby began his professional career with Eredivisie side Ajax before moving to Madrid in 2013. His first introduction to the Premier League came during a season-long loan at Southampton in 2014/15 prior to joining us.’

Serie A outfit Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring Alderweireld's situation with the view of a potential bid.

