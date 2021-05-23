Manchester United Transfer News: 5 possible signings for The Red Devils

Manchester United have been steadily picking themselves up under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge in December 2018. They still have a shot at silverware this season as they face Villarreal in the Europa League final next week.

As we inch closer to the end of the 2020/21 season, the Norwegian boss has already begun his hunt in the transfer market to bolster his ranks for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United still in the race to sign a new striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United signing a new striker this summer. This is despite Edinson Cavani agreeing to a one-year contract extension earlier this month. The contract will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

“We're looking to strengthen the squad of course. There are many, many, many things you have to consider when you put a squad together,” said Solskjaer after United's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

“I'm not saying that if Edi stays that means someone else in a forward position won't come in.”

“No, of course I can't [rule out signing a striker]. Yes, Edinson signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club and I can't say we're not signing a striker."

So without further ado, let's take a look at 5 players Manchester United could possibly sign this summer.

#5 Danny Ings

Quite a bit of a buzzkill for Manchester United fans who were anticipating the signing of Harry Kane after his bombshell interview with Gary Neville - signaling he might be looking for pastures new, but a shrewd move nevertheless.

The Telegraph have confirmed that United are in the market for the Southampton striker. The former Liverpool star, who is only 28 years old, has been in great form, having racked up 34 goals in the past two seasons.

The good part about this deal is that Manchester United do not have to go all out to bring in a new striker. By landing Ings, they will still have plenty left to splurge on the remaining targets on this list.

#4 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who plies his trade for FC Nordjaelland, has been on Manchester United's radar for quite some time, or at least that is what the English club's scout Tommy Nielsen told Danish newspaper Bold:

“We have followed him for a very long time, and we consider him the greatest talent in Scandinavia. But I cannot say anything about whether we will make a bid or not.”

Football Insider now claim that The Red Devils have had talks with the Danish club and are willing to leapfrog Ajax to acquire the services of Sulemana.

