Manchester United closing in on £86M double deal, £60M defender set to snub Red Devils and more Manchester United transfer news - 6 June 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.94K // 06 Jun 2019, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put forth two conditions to be fulfilled by Ed Woodward

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players all over Europe, with rumours of a major summer overhaul circling the club. A number of players look set to be shown the exit while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also made plans to sign new players.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Solskjaer issues two demands to Ed Woodward

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with the toughest test of his entire managerial career - reviving a fallen Manchester United team and ushering another epoch of glory. With Ed Woodward as his go-to aid, the Norwegian has demanded the CEO to fulfil two conditions regarding the same.

First and foremost, Solskjaer desires to have a massive transfer war-chest to compete with other European heavyweights for signing the best players available in the market.

United are looking to improve their right-back position in the light of Antonio Valencia's departure, with players such as Thomas Meunier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka high up on their wishlist.

Coming to the midfield, the club has been targetting the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Daniel James to replace the departed Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera. The Red Devils are also aiming for a central defender, with Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Secondly, Solskjaer also wants Woodward to make sure Paul Pogba stays put at the club. After a bittersweet season for the Red Devils, the Frenchman has been linked with an exit, with Real Madrid and Juventus said to be circling around for his signature.

1 / 5 NEXT