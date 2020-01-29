Manchester United Transfer News: €80 million Bruno Fernandes transfer agreed, medical expected on Wednesday

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

After weeks of deliberation, Manchester United have finally submitted a formal offer for the signing of Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes, reports the reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to reports, Red Devils have made an official bid for the attacking midfielder worth an initial €55 million and a further €25 million in add-ons. Fernandes has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract and talks are continuing between the two clubs.

Bruno Fernandes is waiting and buzzing in Lisbon... and he’d be ready to fly to Manchester tomorrow with his agents if the total agreement will be completed on next hours. Talks on. 🔛🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #BrunoFernandes #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2020

British media have followed up the story and are now claiming that the 25-year-old star is ready to fly to Manchester tomorrow with his agent as an agreement between the two clubs is expected to be finalised in the next few hours.

The former Sampdoria man has been one of the most in-form players in Europe and has been involved in 60 goals (36 goals, 24 assists) since the start of last season. Manchester United have lacked a creative spark in their midfield this season with Paul Pogba missing most of the season due to an ankle injury.

It seems certain now that Bruno Fernandes will indeed become a Manchester United before the January transfer window deadline and could even feature in their game against Wolverhampton coming Saturday.

All of this has come after Manchester United fans spent most of the Tuesday evening reading reports of Barcelona hijacking the transfer for the midfielder. It was alleged that the Catalan giants have signed the Portuguese star and will loan him to Valencia for the transfer of Spanish striker Rodrigo.

The Old Trafford faithful have seen Bruno Fernandes linked with their club for the last 18 months now with no positive outcome. However, it now appears that Ed Woodward's game of patience could finally pay off as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to get his much needed midfield re-enforcement.

More to follow on this one...

