×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils push on for Maguire despite £80 million price tag

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
159   //    14 Jun 2019, 01:46 IST

Harry Maguire in
Harry Maguire

What is the story?

According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United need to pay £80 million to land Leicester City's in-form defender Harry Maguire. Although the amount seems to be huge, the Red Devils are still eager to sign the former Hull City defender at any cost this summer, especially because their primary defensive target Kalidou Koulibaly also seems to be a difficult bargain at this stage, with many clubs in hot pursuit.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, Manchester United had the worst defensive record among the top nine teams in the Premier League, having conceded 54 goals from 38 game-weeks. Focusing on this matter, United are going to add a few new names to their defence. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in young and hungry English players to revamp their squad.

On the other hand, Manchester City have also been linked with the 26-year-old English defender for a while now. City are in the hunt for a new centre-back as their legendary defender Vincent Kompany is set to join Anderlecht this summer. A tug of war between the two Manchester sides is going on at the moment for the English backbone.

Maguire made 31 appearances for the Foxes last season in the Premier League. He is not only a good defender but also can be an actual threat from set-piece situations.

The heart of the matter

If the reports surrounding the clubs are to be believed, Manchester United are not too much worried by Maguire's asking price. United's former boss Jose Mourinho had targeted the defender last summer, though he failed to complete the deal. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjare and Ed Woodward are well prepared this time to fight against their noisy neighbours for the Maguire's services.

What is next?

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City. It definitely wouldn't be their last singing as Ole's side need a major overhaul this summer. United are like to make defensive reinforcements and also bring in a few attacking players.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils in pole position to sign £60 million-rated star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Told to Hijack Rivals Bid for Leicester Centre-Back
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Former Red Devil names player the club should sign
RELATED STORY
Is Harry Maguire the solution to Manchester United's defensive problems?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Top target Harry Maguire responds to transfer links
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to battle rivals for £70 million EPL defender
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: City favourite to sign Manchester United target Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
3 Players teams could sign from Leicester City  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for midfielder, Red Devils want £130M duo, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us