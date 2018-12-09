Manchester United transfer news: Club open talks for £90m defender, Red Devils set to sign 'next Leroy Sane' and more - 9th December 2018

Manchester United registered a convincing victory over Fulham this weekend

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

United fans will be more than just glad to hear their beloved club making advances to solve their defensive problems. The Red Devils are apparently targeting one of the world's best centre-backs. Should they succeed in landing him, they will surely take a giant step towards their aim to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Jose Mourinho advised to sign Harry Maguire

Former Chelsea star Dennis Wise has advised Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to sign Leicester City's Harry Maguire. The Red Devils have faced defensive problems this season, and the pundit believes that the Englishman could be the perfect solution for their woes at the back.

Speaking to Starsport, Wise said:

“They’ve really struggled to find balance in the team. Jose Mourinho is a proven manager who’s won trophies but at the moment there are a lot of things that aren’t going quite right.

“I don’t think that, as individuals, the players are working hard enough this season. They need to start showing some desire to press the opposition and win the ball back."

“Defensively he needs to add a couple of players, that should be a priority for him in January. There was speculation about Harry Maguire in the summer – he ended up signing a new contract with Leicester but for me he’d fit straight into the starting eleven at United."

“I see him as a better player than both Lindelof and Smalling.”

#2 Manchester United set to sign French wonderkid Noam Emeran

According to RMC via Metro, Manchester United have seen off interest from a host of European heavyweights to sign French prodigy Noam Emeran.

The 16-year-old currently plies his trade at Amiens as a striker. United will have to pay £1.8 million for the teenager, but the sum could rise up to £8.9m due to sell-on percentage on any of the player's moves away from Old Trafford.

Emeran has also been labelled as the 'next Leroy Sane' due to similarities in style of play.

#3 Manchester United hold talks with Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly

According to The Times, Manchester United have entered into negotiations with Napoli to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. Jose Mourinho is keen on bringing the Senegalese to Old Trafford in January to add steel to his leaky backline.

The Partenopei have quoted a £90m fee for the 27-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best players in his position in the world.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen to hold on to his superstar, however, if the club fail to reach the UCL round of 16 it might convince him to part ways with the defender in the winter.

