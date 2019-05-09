Manchester United agree deal for Juventus superstar, Solskjaer eyeing double swoop for PSV duo, and more Manchester United transfer news: 9th May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a busy summer

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Lukaku set for crunch talks with Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku has been touted to leave Old Trafford this summer

With reports about a major summer exodus doing the rounds at Old Trafford, Romelu Lukaku could possibly be one of the players to be shown the exit door at Manchester United this summer. According to Evening Standard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to have a chat with the striker over his future at the club.

Lukaku arrived at United for a mammoth fee of £75m and has failed to establish himself as a reliable attacking threat ever since. Given his below-par performances, the United hierarchy are eager to recoup the fee they paid Everton for him in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, is believed to be keen on including the 25-year-old striker in his plans for the next season.

Manchester United eyeing double deal for Bergwijn and Lozano

Hirving Lozano has attracted Manchester United interest

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf via The Express, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on securing a double raid for PSV duo Hirving Lozano and Stephen Bergwijn. PSV are ready to cash in on the duo for a combined fee of £55m.

The duo are viewed by Solskjaer as a crucial part of the rebuilding process at Old Trafford next season. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the duo in the past.

Manchester United have agreed a move for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are said to have agreed a principle fee for Dybala

With the dust settling over Manchester United's lacklustre season, the club hierarchy are making concerted efforts to sign players in the summer. One such player linked with the club is Paulo Dybala.

Football journalist Ian McGarry has revealed that the Dybala-United affair could finally come to a close this summer, when the Argentinian signs a contract at Old Trafford.

Commenting on the issue, he said,

"There have been some reports In Italy that Manchester United have declared an interest in Dybala."

“However, our sources are telling us and the information we have is that in fact United have agreed in principle to pay the 100m euros (£86m) buyout clause that it would take to get Dybala out of Juventus.”

