Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez reportedly has two suitors, but wages are an issue 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
1.35K   //    16 May 2019, 00:18 IST

Alexis Sanchez has endured a torrid time at Manchester United since his arrival from Arsenal in 2018
Alexis Sanchez has endured a torrid time at Manchester United since his arrival from Arsenal in 2018

What's the news?

Manchester United are said to have found two suitors for Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez who has been tipped to be offloaded this transfer window. His weekly wages still remain an issue though.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United is set to undergo one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring in some fresh talent, Sanchez is likely to be sold to free up the wage budget.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Alexis Sanchez is attracting interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan and champions Juventus with both of the clubs monitoring the situation of the Chilean winger. The Italian clubs though are unwilling to meet the hefty wage demand of the Chilean.

The Chilean international has had a torrid time at Old Trafford since his arrival from Emirates in the 2018 January transfer window. Being one of the biggest earners at the club, Alexis Sanchez has failed to live up to to the performances that we were so accustomed to seeing during his days with Arsenal. Due to a combination of a poor run of form as well as the consistent injuries that have ruled the Chilean out from time to time, Alexis has failed to make any impact for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez has made just 45 appearances for the Red Devils with 14 of them coming off the bench. The goal tally also has been very poor for the Chilean with a mere 5 goals at a very poor average of a goal in every 9 matches.

What's next?

After a torrid season that saw the Red Devils finishing out of the top 4 in the Premier League, Manchester United will travel to Australia in July for their preseason, starting with their match against Perth Glory on the 13th of July.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Alexis Sanchez Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
