Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez's Inter move held due to wage demands

Vishal Subramanian 22 Aug 2019, 19:00 IST

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

According to Times Sport, Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Inter has hit a snag after the two clubs reached an impasse over his wage demands.

Antonio Conte is desperate to land the Chilean on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for a £15 million fee and although Manchester United deem the conditions of the transfer appropriate, the club are unwilling a sizable chunk of his wages.

Sanchez's 20 million-a-year salary is seen as a stumbling block for the Nerazzurri and the former Arsenal man is not intent on taking a wage cut to seal the move.

Initial reports that Inter were willing to cover half of Sanchez's £391,000 a week wages are reportedly incorrect and Times Sport have revealed that the Italian club have offered far less.

After Romelu Lukaku sealed a big-money move to Inter this summer, the two clubs are said to have a good working relationship and although Manchester United have put the brakes on the deal, Sanchez could still be an Inter player by the end of the month.

Sanchez has failed to hit the ground running since sealed his controversial switch from Arsenal and the Red Devils would not be against parting ways with the players in order to get him off the wage bill.

It is believed that the two clubs have agreed terms for a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for £15 million but the Chilean's wage demands have proved to be a stumbling block so far.

Manchester United are already short-staffed up front after losing Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez's departure would further deplete their firepower up front, putting them in a spot of bother.

The Red Devils have reportedly made their move for free agent Fernando Llorente to add depth to their attack, offering the Spaniard a two-year deal according to Italian sources.

With the transfer window set to slam shut in the coming days, it remains to be seen if the two clubs come to an agreement that will see the Sanchez return to Italy, having previously been on the books of Udinese.