Manchester United Transfer News: Ashley Young agrees terms with Inter Milan

Jan 11, 2020



Ashley Young

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United veteran Ashley Young has agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan and is set to be offered a contract until June 2021. Should the Nerrazzuri manage to strike a deal with the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could see his club captain leave as early as this winter.

Conte is reportedly keen on attaining the services of the Englishman as a plausible option for the wing-back role, given that Young as played there on both flanks for a while now. The 34-year-old has even represented England as a left wing-back at the World Cup.

Ashley Young is getting closer and closer to Inter... talks ongoing with Man United to finalize the deal immediatly. Young agreed personal terms with Inter - contract until June 2021. 🔴 #MUFC #Inter #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2020

Young's departure could leave United fairly understaffed in defence also due to Luke Shaw's poor run of form and injuries this season to Harry Maguire and others. Brandon Williams' steady rise would soften the blow with his excellent performances at left-back. But, considering that Young is into his 9th season at Old Trafford, the amount of experience the former Aston Villa man brings to the table could be a major loss.

Inter Milan are also reportedly in talks for a number of players with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud, Arturo Vidal and more.