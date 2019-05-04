×
Manchester United Transfer News: Barcelona star shares thoughts on Potential Move to Old Trafford 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
63   //    04 May 2019, 19:29 IST

Ivan Rakitic is a potential target for Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window
What is the story?

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now. Finally, Ivan opened up to the press and shared his views over the potential transfer.

With the 2018-19 season going through its last stage, the European big names are getting ready to pay attention to their next suitable targets in the summer transfer market.

Manchester United, who are enduring a trophyless season, would like to add some gigantic names into their squad during the approaching summer. As per reports, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given a huge amount of money to rebuild his struggling squad.

In case you didn't know...

Rakitic moved to FC Barcelona from Sevilla back in 2014. Since moving to the Catalan giants, Rakitic has become an integral part of the team. The Croatian has played 32 matches this season for the Barca, netting 3 goals and providing 4 assists for the La Liga 2018-19 champions.

Rakitic could struggle to find a spot in next year's starting eleven as Barcelona will bring Frenkie De Jong from Ajax. The 31-year-old midfielder will have to fight for his spot and it could be said that the midfield maestro will not play as many games as he has played this season for the Spanish league champions.

On the other hand, Manchester United have lots of reasons to sign the midfielder. Firstly, players like Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, and Juan Mata are likely to leave the club in the summer. Then, it would become a mandatory task for the Reds to include new faces in their squad.

If Rakitic remains at his current club, he could be dropped out of the starting line-up, when a move to Manchester United could possibly give him a chance to be featured in the starting line-up on a regular basis.

The heart of the matter...

In a statement, Rakitic said,

“I don’t want to be anywhere else. I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do."
The Fifa World Cup 2018 runner-up also added,

“I’d like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I’ll be here three more years.”

What is next?

Manchester United will come up against Huddersfield this Sunday in the Premier League, while La Liga champions Barcelona will travel to Celta Vigo before a start a journey towards Anfield to participate in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

