Manchester United Transfer News: Belgium boss Roberto Martinez feels Romelu Lukaku should leave United

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
58   //    18 Jun 2019, 15:15 IST

Romelu Lukaku- Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku- Manchester United

What's the story?

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is of the opinion that Romelu Lukaku should leave Manchester United this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United, who have already signed Daniel James from Swansea City, are planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer. After a disappointing 2018-19 season, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to axe a few players from his squad to make room for new signings.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian and Lukaku have been linked with leaving Old Trafford this summer.

Italian giants Inter Milan are said to be interested in the Belgian striker, who lost his starting spot to Marcus Rashford under Solskjaer.

Lukaku also fuelled his exit rumours by heaping praise on new Inter boss Antonio Conte.

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world
"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'
"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A. '
"Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy last season, Sarri will go to Juve, Ancelotti is at Naples, the Serie A will be thrilling next season.'
"My agent will speak with Manchester United. I’ve already taken my decision. The club need to decide but my agent wants the best for me, I am sure it’ll be an agitated summer."

The heart of the matter

Lukaku, who managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, however, scored thrice in two Euro 2020 qualifiers for Belgium earlier in the month.

 And Belgium boss Martinez feels Lukaku should part ways with Manchester United. He told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, 

"It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United.
"It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club."

What is next?

It seems highly unlikely that Lukaku will remain a Manchester United player beyond the summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Belgium Football Romelu Lukaku Roberto Martinez EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Martinez urges Lukaku to leave Manchester United
