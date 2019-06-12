×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
178   //    12 Jun 2019, 17:59 IST

Romelu Lukaku faces an uncertain future at Manchester United amid interest from Inter Milan.
Romelu Lukaku faces an uncertain future at Manchester United amid interest from Inter Milan.

What's the story?

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with Inter Milan, has praised Antonio Conte by calling him the "best manager in the world."

In case you didn't know...

Lukaku signed for Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2017 and scored 26 goals in his debut season at Old Trafford. But the Belgian managed only 15 goals in 45 appearances last season.

In addition to his poor form, the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Lukaku lose his starting spot to Marcus Rashford. He has been linked with leaving Manchester United this summer, with Inter Milan mooted as his likely destination. New Inter boss Conte is an admirer of the 26-year-old and wants him at the San Siro.

The former Everton striker recently said that Manchester United should make a statement regarding his situation at the club.

"It's up to the club.
"The club have to come out with statements. I'm not here to entertain any rumours.
"I just play my football and we'll take it from there."

The heart of the matter

Lukaku heaped praise on Conte, following Belgium's 3-0 victory over Scotland in a Euro qualifier last night, with him scoring twice in the fixture.

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world,’
Advertisement
"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'
"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A. '
"Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy last season, Sarri will go to Juve, Ancelotti is at Naples, the Serie A will be thrilling next season.'
"My agent will speak with Manchester United. I’ve already taken my decision. The club need to decide but my agent wants the best for me, I am sure it’ll be an agitated summer."

Also read: Four possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan

What's next?

It seems Lukaku's move to Inter is just a matter of time now.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Marcus Rashford Antonio Conte Manchester United Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils refuse a possible swap between forward and Inter Milan star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 4 possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Incredible swap deal with Inter Milan on the cards, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Manchester United possible line up with Mauro Icardi | Will icardi replace Lukaku?
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Star defender extends contract, dealing a blow to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer Rumours: Antonio Conte doesn't want Icardi in his team 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us