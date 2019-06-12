Manchester United Transfer News: "Conte is the best manager in the world," says Inter Milan-linked Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku faces an uncertain future at Manchester United amid interest from Inter Milan.

What's the story?

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with Inter Milan, has praised Antonio Conte by calling him the "best manager in the world."

In case you didn't know...

Lukaku signed for Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2017 and scored 26 goals in his debut season at Old Trafford. But the Belgian managed only 15 goals in 45 appearances last season.

In addition to his poor form, the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Lukaku lose his starting spot to Marcus Rashford. He has been linked with leaving Manchester United this summer, with Inter Milan mooted as his likely destination. New Inter boss Conte is an admirer of the 26-year-old and wants him at the San Siro.

The former Everton striker recently said that Manchester United should make a statement regarding his situation at the club.

"It's up to the club.

"The club have to come out with statements. I'm not here to entertain any rumours.

"I just play my football and we'll take it from there."

The heart of the matter

Lukaku heaped praise on Conte, following Belgium's 3-0 victory over Scotland in a Euro qualifier last night, with him scoring twice in the fixture.

"It’s good to see Conte joined Inter, for me he is the best manager in the world,’

Advertisement

"I’ve already taken a decision about the future but I can’t reveal it because I have a contract with Manchester United and because I respect the club.'

"I am a big fan of Serie A, who knows me is aware that I wanted to play in the Premier League and that I also want to play in Serie A. '

"Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy last season, Sarri will go to Juve, Ancelotti is at Naples, the Serie A will be thrilling next season.'

"My agent will speak with Manchester United. I’ve already taken my decision. The club need to decide but my agent wants the best for me, I am sure it’ll be an agitated summer."

Also read: Four possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan

What's next?

It seems Lukaku's move to Inter is just a matter of time now.