Manchester United: 4 possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to Serie A next season.

Romelu Lukaku was reduced to a substitute role at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The striker is considering a move away from Old Trafford in the summer due to his uncertain role in United manager's plans.

Lukaku flirted with a move to Italy earlier, but there is more substance to rumours circulating recently. The Belgian has expressed his admiration for Serie A and hopes of playing in the league, Romelu spoke to Sky Sports Italia and said:

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream.

He concluded by saying:

"I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

Antonio Conte was interested in signing Lukaku at Chelsea, but the deal never transpired, and the 26-year-old became a Manchester United player. With Conte's arrival at Inter Milan imminent, the Italian tactician has made Big Rom his priority transfer target.

Ed Woodward is eager to make cash from the Belgian's transfer to Inter. Here are the four candidates to replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United, should he leave for Internazionale

#4 Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele is realising the potential he displayed during his time at Fulham. The French striker made steady progress under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Advertisement

Lyon signed Moussa Dembele this season to fill the void left by Alexandre Lacazette. The 22-year-old did not disappoint the French outfit, scoring 15 goals in 20 Ligue 1 starts. Moussa's recent exploits have linked him with a move to Manchester.

Dembele's early age will enable Solskjaer to mould the striker in the philosophy he wants to implement at Manchester United. The Frenchman is a low profile number-nine which makes him a cheaper option to replace Romelu Lukaku.

#3 Timo Werner

Timo Werner

Timo Werner is Germany's future superstar and the flag-bearer of his country's next generation. The youngster is a part of RB Leipzig where players like Emil Forsberg, Jean Kevin-Augustin, and Naby Keita have developed their game.

The 23-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists to his name in the 2018/19 season of Bundesliga. Werner is blessed with electric pace and links the play among his teammates. Being a winger in his youth career, Timo is a decent crosser from the wide areas.

Leipzig's supersonic striker once revealed his 'dream' to play in the Premier League by saying:

“Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs."

Enticing the German international to Old Trafford will inject much-needed vigour into a toothless United attack.

1 / 2 NEXT