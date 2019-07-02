Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils in front of the queue for Spanish hotshot Dani Olmo

Manchester United reportedly hold serious talks for the signing of Dani Olmo

What's the story?

According to local Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti, Manchester United are in the running for Spanish U21 super-star Dani Olmo and plan to hold serious talks this week.

The 21-year-old is expected to cost around €40 million and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in acquiring his services for the forthcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Olmo burst on to the scene at Dinamo Zagreb last season, notching up 12 goals and 9 assists in 44 appearances and further enhanced his reputation at the European U21 championship, where he was one of the standout players as Spain went on to win the tournament.

Top clubs across Europe's top-five leagues are said to be interested in his signature and while Olmo's destination remains unclear, his agent refused to comment on any potential interest from Manchester United. Andyja Baru has been speaking to the media and his comments about Manchester United's interest in his client are encouraging to say the least.

“Dani can play for any club as he has already showed this at the Euro U21s. When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo.”

The heart of the matter

United are willing to spend €40 million for the young wide-man and the club's desperate need for a player of his skill-set could accelerate transfer proceedings. Sportske Novosti also claim that Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal have previously expressed an interest in signing Olmo.

It remains unclear where Olmo will land up but at this stage of the transfer window, Manchester United seem to be leading the race for his signature.

Dani Olmo | “Serious talks start today” – Amid Man United claims, agent suggests Red Devils have room for player. Other clubs keen, now is the time for movement.



"When we are talking about Manchester United, they have no such player as Olmo."https://t.co/XmK3bCy2mz #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 2, 2019

What's next?

With the European U21 championship out of the way, we could get more clarity regarding Olmo's future in the coming weeks.

Most teams across Europe's top-five leagues will begin to report for pre-season training in the coming days and English clubs, in particular, will look to wrap up all major signings as quickly as they can.

Dani Olmo's future club remains unclear at this point but it's certain he's not going to be plying his trade for Dinamo Zagreb as he's quickly become one of the most sought after youngsters in world football.

Manchester United will not have a free shot at Olmo and they'll have to accelerate proceedings if they want to plan on wrapping him up before jetting out to Australia for their first set of friendlies.