Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes keen on Old Trafford switch

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Bruno Fernandes could seal a move to Manchester United in January

According to The Telegraph, Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes is keen to join Manchester United in the January transfer window, amidst rumours that the Red Devils are preparing a big-money move to acquire his services. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are in the market for a midfielder in the wake of recent injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and Fernandes has emerged as a target once again after they failed to complete his signing in the summer.

While Sporting were unwilling to part with their talisman in the summer, the Portuguese outfit are believed to be willing to strike a deal midway through the season, with the Red Devils looking to shore up their squad for the business end of the season.

Although the transfer fee is believed to be unclear at this stage, it is has been reported that it is considerably lesser than the £80 million Sporting demanded in the summer. Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is expected to be included in any deal for Fernandes, as Liga NOS club want to reunite with the Argentine on a loan deal.

The 25-year-old has 67 goals in 133 appearances for the Portuguese outfit and is keen to take the next step to further his development. Fernandes should be a Manchester United player by the end of the month and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils agree a deal with Sporting in the coming days.

Also Read: For live January transfer window updates, follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog