Manchester United Transfer News: Club close in on first summer signing as winger agrees personal terms

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
529   //    21 May 2019, 16:53 IST

Swansea City v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship
Swansea City v Stoke City - Sky Bet Championship

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United are close to signing Swansea winger Daniel James after agreeing to personal terms with the player.

In case you didn't know...

James has been very impressive for Swansea, scoring 4 goals and contributing another 9 assists in the Championship this season. The 21-year-old Welshman has got blistering pace and can outrun even the quickest of defenders.

The youngster was called up for the Welsh national team after producing a string of brilliant performances at club level.

James came close to joining Leeds United during the winter transfer window, but the deal fell through. Now, the Swansea player has one year left on his contract.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have agreed to personal terms with Swansea winger Daniel James and are closing in on their first signing of the summer.

However, the two clubs are yet to agree to a deal. The latest is that United have agreed personal terms with the player, who is keen to join the Red Devils. Given the current situation, James looks to be the first player to join United this summer.

What's next?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to bring in young players who can become world-class players in the near future. He prefers them to stars who already have a huge reputation.

As such, James is exactly the player he is looking for. He is young, talented, and can potentially transform into a genuine world-class player.

The youngster's move to Manchester United seems like a done deal and might be officially announced in a couple of days. The Red Devils have a huge summer in front of them and will be looking to add more players to their squad during the transfer window in order to challenge for the top four next season.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James
