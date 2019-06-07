Manchester United Transfer News: Club reaches agreement with Swansea for transfer of Daniel James

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What’s the story?

Manchester United have completed the signing of Swansea City attacker Daniel James in a deal worth £15 million. The Welshman has signed a contract that will keep him at the Old Trafford till 2024.

In case you didn’t know...

The pacey winger caught the eye of United's scouts with his standout performances for Swansea. He lit up the Championship in 2018-19, scoring five goals and setting up 10 in 38 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances saw Ryan Giggs hand him his first two caps for Wales. Making them count, he scored in his second appearance against Slovakia in March.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have officially confirmed Daniel James as their first signing of the season from Swansea City. The deal is estimated to be worth up to £15 million.

United's board and management believe that the youngster is a bargain buy to light up the flanks and add flare to Red Devils' attacking forces.

United have released an official statement confirming James's arrival via their club website on Friday that read,

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea City and Daniel James for his transfer to the club."

"Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex."

"Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week."

The 21-year-old has become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first addition since his arrival at the helm in December 2018. The Norwegian sees the youngster as an ideal addition to his squad after a remarkable season in the Championship.

What's next?

This definitely would not be the last signing of the summer for Manchester United as Ole hopes to bring in more reinforcements before the start of the next season in a bid to compete against Pep and Klopp's record breaking sides.