Manchester United Transfer News: Crystal Palace reject United's £50m bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
News
131   //    18 Jun 2019, 05:28 IST

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Crystal Palace v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Crystal Palace have rejected Manchester United's £50 million bid for highly-rated right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know...

Palace are reportedly in a dispute with the Red Devils over the payment structure of the proposed transfer, but talks are still ongoing.

The Eagles want the £50 million up front for the England U21 international after rejecting the United's first bid of £40 million. However, the current payment structure of the proposed £50 million deal is also not to Crystal Palace's liking.

Wan-Bissaka has three years remaining on his current contract and was the highlight of a solid season for Crystal Palace. He made 39 appearances for the Eagles last season, notching 4 assists across all competitions.

He was recently named the Crystal Palace Player of the Season for his outstanding performances, especially in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring in a new right back to replace the veteran Antonio Valencia. The 21-year-old is viewed as the ideal replacement with Solskjaer keen to bring in talented youngsters to overhaul an ageing defence.

United have already signed Welsh prospect Daniel James from Swansea and are ready to splash the cash for more rising stars including Mattthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

The young defender is keen to make the switch from Selhurst Park to Old Trafford. Now even with an improved bid, reports from Sky Sports said that the bid had been rejected by the Eagles.

What's next?

United remain optimistic they can get the deal done and are determined to sign the starlet this summer, although Palace want a bigger fee upfront and are refusing to budge. The two clubs will hold further talks in an attempt to break the impasse.

Wan-Bissaka is currently on international duty with the U21 England squad for the U21 European Championship and is viewed as a key part of the team.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
