Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea close to new deal but Red Devils keeping options open, according to reports

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United custodian David de Gea is now extremely close to agreeing to a new contract with the Reds Devils, though reports have now emerged about how the Premier League giants have kept tabs on Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as uncertainties remain over the future of the Spaniard at Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

In case you didn't know

Manchester United have been confident about reaching an agreement with the 28-year-old since July, but nothing has yet been finalised. The goalkeeper's contract with the club expires next summer and Italian giants Juventus are lurking in the background, keeping an eye on the situation.

In case an extension is not signed by January, the Italian champions might be willing to jump in to secure De Gea's signature on a pre-contract agreement.

The situation is therefore complicated and Manchester United might have to work overtime to retain the services of one of their most prized asset. And now reports have emerged that Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side have been monitoring both Oblak and Pickford as alternative options.

The heart of the matter

Though De Gea's performances have come under the scanner of late, the Spanish international is still considered to be one of the most reliable options between the sticks for the Red Devils.

He is also one of the club's longest-serving individuals having joined the club under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011. He has since managed a total of 366 appearances for the club and has won the Player's Player of the Year award thrice while also winning the Sir Matt Busby Player's Player of the Year award four times.

In between he has earned 40 caps for the Spanish national team since his debut in 2014.

What's next

It now remains to be seen how far the Red Devils go to keep hold of their player. It has been reported that the club are willing to significantly increase De Gea's salary, making him one of the club's highest paid players. The new deal would help the Atletico Madrid academy recruit earn £350,000 week and making him stay at Old Trafford for the next five years.