Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 297 // 25 Apr 2019, 17:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way out in the summer

What's the story

Transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio has hinted at a swap deal between Manchester United and Inter Milan for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi.

In case you didn't know

After a brilliant start to his life in a Manchester United shirt, Romelu Lukaku's form has dropped significantly this season. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals last season but has managed just 15 so far this season. The Belgian has been in poor form and has struggled to get into the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. There have been reports suggesting that Manchester United will listen to offers for the striker in the summer.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Inter's Mauro Icardi for a couple of months now. The 26-year-old was stripped of the captaincy and was frozen out by the club back in February. His relationship with the club has deteriorated over the past couple of months and could be on the move in the summer.

The heart of the matter

The ever-reliable Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested in a recent interview that Mauro Icardi might be involved in a swap deal in the summer, with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku moving the other way. He said,

“Because the dynamics after what happened this year between Inter and its former captain leave this possibility open. Now, all the clubs understand that Mauro is easier to reach than in the past as they can spend less than the €110M release clause,”

“I believe that a transfer can be done but only through an exchange. With Napoli, it is complicated given the wage that Icardi is making. Same thing applies with Cavani but it is the other way around as Inter wouldn’t be able to afford his €12million per year in wages. As of right now, the only concrete option is to do an exchange and I would say with Manchester United for Lukaku.”

What's next

Romelu Lukaku will be contention to face his former side Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi will be looking to get back into the starting XI against Juventus on Saturday.