Manchester United Transfer News: Dybala ready to stay and fight for his place

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 184 // 28 Jul 2019, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paulo Dybala has been struggling for form at the Allianz Stadium since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is set to stay at Juventus and fight for his place amidst reports linking him to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur emerged this week.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old has struggled for form since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Argentine international had his poorest record in front of goal since joining Juventus in 2015 from Palermo, scoring a mere 10 in around 40 appearances across all competitions.

According to Sky Italia, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is set to snub interests from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in favour of staying with the Bianconeri.

The heart of the matter

Sky Sports had earlier reported that Juventus were willing to offer the 25-year-old Argentine forward in a bid to sign Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. Sky also had another report linking the former Palermo forward with a sensational £80 million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Argentina forward is due to return to Juventus on 5th August after the 25-year-old was given extra holidays following international duty with the Argentina national squad for the 2019 Copa America.

Sky Sports News understands Juventus are preparing to make an offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and had been willing to include the Argentina striker as part of the deal...😬 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 27, 2019

What's next?

Juventus' deal for Lukaku seems increasingly unlikely to happen after Dybala's decision with Manchester United looking for a transfer fee close to £79 million or more for their Belgian forward.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to move away from Manchester United at the end of the transfer window. The 26-year-old had previously described his desire to play in the Serie A.

The striker posted a cryptic message yesterday on his social media channels with a picture of himself and his agent Federico Pastorello along with a caption, "Soon to be continued".