Manchester United transfer news: EPL superstar Paul Pogba set to stay and is excited to link up with Jadon Sancho

EPL star Pogba's future has been a topic of discussion for some time now, with Juventus and Real Madrid interested in luring him away from the Red Devils.

The Frenchman is now likely to stay in the EPL and is excited to play alongside Jadon Sancho.

Paul Pogba's future has been a topic of discussion for over two years

In a surprising turn of events, EPL superstar Paul Pogba could be set for an extended stay at Manchester United. The Frenchman was previously rumoured to be on his way out when Jose Mourinho was at the club. However, with the future looking bright under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba could commit the next few years to the EPL giants.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2021, and he has been a subject of massive transfer interest. The 27-year-old's former club Juventus have been keen on bringing him back since his departure, while Real Madrid have been ever-present in conversations about Pogba.

Pogba and Solskjaer share an excellent relationship

Renowned journalist Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic reckons that it's 'inevitable' that the EPL star stays at the club. This claim echoes several others who have suggested a change in Pogba's mind after joining up with this new-look Red Devils side.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season, Pogba gave an explosive interview where he revealed his desire for a 'new challenge' away from the EPL. Speaking to The Guardian in June 2019, Pogba declared;

"I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else. After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

A transfer to either Real Madrid or Juventus could have been possible, but the former EPL champions refused to drop their demands. Now, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the financial hits that clubs have taken, it looks unlikely that Pogba will leave.

EPL record signing Pogba 'excited' to play with Sancho

Sancho has been courted by Manchester United

David Ornstein, once again of The Athletic, reported on Tuesday that the French star has 'expressed excitement' about playing with Jadon Sancho. A move for the Englishman could prove to be a further incentive for Pogba to stay as Solskjaer looks to build an EPL title-worthy team.

The English journalist has already revealed the EPL club's intentions of bringing in the Bundesliga star to England in the past.

Paul Pogba has expressed excitement about the idea of the possibility of playing with Jadon Sancho #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 7, 2020

Sancho is widely regarded as Manchester United's priority signing for the coming transfer window. The English winger, formerly of Manchester City, has been tangled in a transfer saga since a year after leaving his homeland.

EPL giants Chelsea, champions Liverpool and the Red Devils have all been in the fray to try and lure Sancho back to England. However, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly slapped a price tag of €120m on their attacker.

Sancho’s contract has never been a problem - and will not be a problem. He’d like to join Manchester United as I said many times... but United must find an agreement with Bvb! Let’s see ✌🏻😉 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

Chelsea have pursued a move for Timo Werner's compatriot Kai Havertz and Liverpool have made it clear that they are not looking to spend that much money. That leaves United to have a free run at their target, who is expected to join for a British record fee.

