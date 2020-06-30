Manchester United and Dortmund miles apart in their valuation of EPL target Jadon Sancho

EPL giants Manchester United are unwilling to pay over the odds for Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman could stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

EPL target Jadon Sancho could stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season

Manchester United pursuit of EPL target Jadon Sancho is no secret. The Red Devils have courted the English for quite a while now and looked all set to make a big-money bid for him before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

However, in recent weeks, the Red Devils have indicated that they will not pay over the odds for any of their targets.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed earlier this week that they will not part with Sancho for a fee lesser than 100 million, as club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added that there will not be a "coronavirus discount" for any of his current players.

If Jadon comes up to us and says he absolutely wants to leave - which has not been the case so far - and a club wants to pay what we want, then we will discuss it."

“I don't think a club will pay the sum. There is also no coronavirus discount on him."

EPL giants will not match Sancho asking price

Solskjaer and co are expected to spend carefully this summer

According to Sky Sports, EPL giants Manchester United are unwilling to agree to Dortmund's demands and will not pay above £50 million to secure Sancho's signature.

Manchester United are adamant they won’t pay over the odds for Jadon Sancho - with senior club officials insisting they’ll refuse to part with more than £50m for the England winger. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 30, 2020

Senior club officials have reportedly confirmed that the Red Devils will adopt a measured approach in the transfer market, due to which they are not expected to spend over the odds.

The Englishman has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and fellow EPL giants Liverpool but the Red Devils remain front runners for his signature.

With 17 goals and assists apiece to his name this season, Sancho was one of the best players in the Bundesliga and also performed in the Champions League for Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit are standing firm on their valuation and are unlikely to part with Sancho for a cut-price fee. However, EPL giants Manchester United are expected to test the waters with a bid this summer, as they are seemingly desperate to add another attacker to their ranks.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham have also been mentioned as potential targets for the EPL giants and it remains to be seen if they add to their squad in the coming weeks.

Manchester United have turned around their league season since the turn of the year and currently fifth on the EPL standings. Bruno Fernandes' arrival in the January transfer galvanized the rest of the team, as the Red Devils are unbeaten in the EPL since his introduction to the side.

The record EPL champions also secured qualification to the semi-final stage of the FA Cup with a last-gasp victory against Norwich City last week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look set to finish the season strongly, as they currently find themselves five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Red Devils travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton in their next EPL encounter. They head into the game in a decent run of form and will look to beat the Seagulls at their home ground after two unsuccessful attempts in as many seasons.

