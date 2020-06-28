"There is no coronavirus discount on him," says BVB CEO has he pours cold water over cut-price EPL move for Jadon Sancho

EPL target Jadon Sancho will not be sold for cheap, concedes Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The Englishman is reportedly being courted by Real Madrid as well as by EPL giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the EPL

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that EPL target Jadon Sancho will not be allowed to leave the club for a subsidized fee. The winger has been linked with a big-money move to EPL giants Manchester United, who have reportedly made him their priority this summer.

Speaking to Sport1, Watzke claimed that an EPL move for Sancho would only materialize if the club agrees to pay his price tag, which is believed to be in excess of £100 million.

"If Jadon comes up to us and says he absolutely wants to leave - which has not been the case so far - and a club wants to pay what we want, then we will discuss it."

“I don't think a club will pay the sum. There is also no coronavirus discount on him."

Sancho has been in sublime form this season and finished the Bundesliga season with a staggering 17 goals and assists apiece to his name.

Hans-Joachim Watzke (Borussia Dortmund CEO) on Jadon Sancho: "There will not be a cent corona discount, we have clear ideas. If he wants to leave and a club meets the conditions? We will discuss this [if that happens]." #mulive [ruhr nachrichten] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 28, 2020

The Englishman is one of the most sought-after players in world football and has also attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

EPL manager sheds light on Sancho pursuit

Jurgen Klopp became the first German manager to win the EPL

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp referred to the 20-year-old as an interesting player but admitted that he would be surprised if Sancho moved to Liverpool this summer. The newly crowned EPL champions are reportedly in the market for an attacker, with Sancho also being mentioned as one of their targets.

"A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho. But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer. He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all."

Sancho has long been linked with a return to EPL and is reportedly keen to make a move this summer. However, the deal will depend on Dortmund's willingness to agree on a cut-price fee, which remains unlikely to be the case.

EPL clubs are cash-strapped due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and are expected to have a quiet summer. However, Manchester United are amongst the richest clubs in world football and could cough up the cash for one of their primary targets.

Erling Haaland has known about Jadon Sancho for a long, long time 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/pFIQtFGvzc — Goal (@goal) June 27, 2020

Watzke also quashed rumours that Erling Haaland could leave the club after spending just over six months at Signal Iduna Park.

“A transfer is completely out of the question for Haaland."

The Norwegian striker has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season and has scored over 40 goals in all competitions for Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.

While the club CEO completely dismissed rumours of Haaland leaving, he accepted that Sancho could depart the club if a suitable offer were to arrive.

The Englishman is coming on the back of a stunning season and it remains to be seen if he secures his dream move to the EPL this summer.

Also Read: EPL target Jadon Sancho "will look good in red," claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he fuels transfer speculation