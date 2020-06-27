EPL target Jadon Sancho "will look good in red," claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he fuels transfer speculation

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United this summer.

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about Jadon Sancho

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp has shed light on the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The Reds have long been linked with a move for the Englishman, who is reportedly a top target for EPL rivals Manchester United.

Sancho has been in stunning for the Black and Yellow outfit this season and has registered a staggering 20 goals and assists apiece in all competitions.

Speaking to German publication BILD via Neil Jones of Goal, Klopp referred to the EPL target as an interesting player but poured cold water over claims that Liverpool could make a move for him this summer.

"A red jersey would look very good on Jadon Sancho. But I don't think such a transfer will take place this summer. He is a very interesting player. If he moved to Liverpool, I would be the most surprised of all."

However, unlike Klopp, the Red Devils are keen on bringing Sancho to the EPL this summer. The Englishman is expected to cost upwards of 100m and that figure has reportedly not put Manchester United away, as they look to snap him up at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has had his say on potentially signing Jadon Sancho in the transfer window. pic.twitter.com/rrrm6UKTGt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 27, 2020

Liverpool's interest in Sancho is well documented and the Reds even attempted to make a move for him in 2017. However, Manchester City refused to sell the player to their EPL rivals, due to which the young Englishman moved to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

EPL giants failed with Sancho approach in 2017

Jadon Sancho could make a move to the EPL this summer

Advertisement

Speaking about Liverpool's failed Sancho move to the Guardian in 2019, Klopp admitted that he didn't know the reason behind English clubs' refusal to do business between one another.

"Buying English players is a smart idea because we would never have a chance to get Sancho. We are not blind – we saw him, we liked him and then we think: ‘Can we get him?’ No."

"Because English clubs don’t sell to other English clubs. I don’t know exactly what the reason is for that but they don’t do it. Now they can go to Germany, which is a wonderful league.”

Klopp also dismissed claims that he is the best manager in world football at the moment. The German tactician indicated that such a title would belong to fellow EPL manager Pep Guardiola, who he holds in very high regard.

"I can't do anything with the title 'Best coach in the World'. But I know that together with the whole trainer team we are very good coaches. But I think Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world."

Liverpool created history earlier this weekend, as the Merseyside giants were crowned champions of England for the first time in over 30 years.

Watch every goal that secured the @premierleague title 🏆



All 7️⃣0️⃣ strikes ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jQvG6DkVZq — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 27, 2020

With seven games left to play in the EPL this season, Klopp and co will look to cap off a historic season strongly and prepare for the forthcoming campaign after a short break.

Also Read: EPL legend Steven Gerrard's emotional tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson