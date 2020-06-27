EPL legend Steven Gerrard's emotional tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

EPL legend Steven Gerrard look to Instagram to post an emotional tribute to former teammate and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Earlier this week, Liverpool sealed their first EPL title in over 30 years.

Jordan Henderson was appointed Liverpool captain after Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015

EPL legend Steven Gerrard is hailed as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. The 40-year-old spent 17 years in the EPL with boyhood club Liverpool and captained the Reds till his departure in 2015.

While Gerrard won several major honours with the EPL giants, including the Champions League, the EPL title eluded him despite his best efforts. The Englishman passed on the armband to compatriot Jordan Henderson in 2015 before moving to LA Galaxy in the MLS.

Since then, Henderson has gradually grown into the role and developed into a fantastic leader and a player. Much like Gerrard, the 30-year-old lifted the Champions League last summer as Liverpool skipper and looks set to raise the EPL trophy over his head in the coming weeks.

The inside story of how Liverpool won first title in 30 years https://t.co/B3qDDHLmug — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 27, 2020

Liverpool were finally crowned EPL champions after nearly 30 years, and Henderson has the unique honour of becoming the club's first title-winning captain in EPL history.

After the Reds were crowned champions following Manchester City's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, the players and the coaching staff were seen celebrating the occasion in style.

"Couldn't of passed it to a better person," says EPL icon Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest midfielders in EPL history

Gerrard took to social media to pass on his wishes to Henderson, as he added that he could not have given the captian's armband to a better person.

Since inheriting the armband, Henderson has been through it all at the EPL club. Less than six months into his tenure as captain, Brendan Rodgers was replaced at the helm by Jurgen Klopp, as the German international arrived in Merseyside after a fruitful spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Under the tutelage of Klopp, Henderson's game reached new heights and the Englishman established himself as an indispensable member of the team. After crushing defeats in three cup finals, including the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, the EPL midfielder finally got his hands on a trophy in 2019.

Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe in 2019 and would go on to lift two more trophies that year, as they added the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup to their growing cabinet.

In a few months, Henderson will also get his hands on the coveted EPL trophy and is widely regarded by fans and pundits alike as a Liverpool legend. The Reds have sealed the EPL title with seven games to spare but are keen to finish the season strongly.

With a trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on the horizon, the newly crowned EPL champions will have to be on their toes to secure a positive result.

Liverpool's long wait for the EPL trophy has finally been ended and the Reds should add several trophies to their collection in the coming years.

