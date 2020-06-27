Leicester City v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The Blues are coming on the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea face a tricky test away from home in the FA Cup

Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in an exciting FA Cup quarterfinal fixture. The Foxes have been off-colour in recent weeks and will turn towards the FA Cup as a distraction to their below-par league form, as they aim to cause an upset against a resurgent Chelsea side.

The Blues have enjoyed reasonable success this season under former club captain Frank Lampard and look well-positioned to secure a top-four finish. The two sides are separated by just one point in the Premier League standings and will look to pip one another for a place in the semifinal.

Chelsea always turn up when there's a chance to decide the title 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zJ9yJ6So6I — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 26, 2020

Chelsea have looked good since the restart and are coming on the back of successive victories against Aston Villa and Manchester City. The Blues lifted the FA Cup under Antonio Conte in 2018 and will look to get their hands on the trophy once again later this year.

Leicester City v Chelsea Head-to-Head

When the two sides met in the quarterfinal stage of the FA Cup in 2018, Chelsea emerged victorious in extra time. Alvaro Morata's first-half strike was cancelled out by Jamie Vardy late in the game, but Pedro scored in borrowed time to take the Blues into the semifinals.

Since then, the Blues have failed to beat Leicester City in four attempts, with three of those fixtures ending in draws.

Leicester City form guide: L-L-W-W-D-D

Advertisement

Chelsea form guide: L-D-W-W-W-W

Leicester City v Chelsea Team News

Willian scored in the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Liverpool

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi were missing for Chelsea in their stunning victory against Manchester City and that is likely to be the case once again. Aside from the two academy graduates, the Blues have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field a strong lineup with a handful of changes to the starting XI.

Words we've waited 109 days to say...



THREE POINTS AT THE BRIDGE! 💙🔥#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/B8mmvN0Bs3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 25, 2020

Scottish teenager Billy Gilmour was the star of the show when Chelsea dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup in May. The young midfielder could be handed another start, while the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Jorginho and Pedro also look likely to feature.

Injuries: Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

Leicester City v Chelsea Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Danny Ward, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Willy Caballero, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Pedro

Leicester City v Chelsea Prediction

Leicester City have gone off the boil since the turn of the year and have looked lacklustre since the restart. Chelsea should record a comfortable victory and secure qualification to the semifinal stage of the competition.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea

Also Read: Sheffield United v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20