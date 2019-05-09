×
Manchester United Transfer News: Former Red Devil explains how Alexis Sanchez could disturb United's summer transfer window  

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
365   //    09 May 2019, 22:59 IST

Alexis Sanchez- Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez- Manchester United

What is the story?

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham feels Alexis Sanchez could cause some trouble for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the upcoming transfer window, with the 40-year-old going on to explain how the Chilean could prevent the Red Devils from signing big names.

In case you didn't know...

Sanchez, who is the current highest earner at Manchester United, joined the club from Arsenal in January 2018. The 30-year-old, who proved his class in Arsenal colours, has been enduring another disappointing season at Old Trafford

Having scored just one goal in 20 Premier League appearances this season, Sanchez is likely to part ways with Manchester this summer. Inter Milan are tipped to be his next destination, athough it is still not clear whether the Italian giants could match Sanchez's huge wage demands..

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, Higginbotham stated some vital facts about Sanchez and also elaborately described how the former Barcelona star could bring trouble for Solskjaer this summer.

“The problem with Sanchez is that from what you read, he’s the highest paid player at the club.
So if you want to go and bring in players that help you get back to where you belong and they say ‘I want to be the highest paid player at the club."

He added,

“They can’t turn around and say ‘Our highest paid player is playing week in, week out.’
“Unfortunately for Sanchez he’s spending a lot of his time on the bench so any potential signings they have that to bargain with.
“That’s when it can become a little bit of a problem.”

Higginbotham continued,

“You’d love for it to turn around for Sanchez, get things going and bring out the form that he showed at Arsenal.
I think when you look at the financial side and what he’s earning, I think it would make sense to if it’s possible to do so.”

He blamed the whole team for United's recent disappointing results,

“Today wasn’t one individual that was disappointing, it was the whole team.
I can’t talk about individuals now but there’s a chance you’ve seen the last of players anyway.
There’s always a chance it’s a last time but I wouldn’t say that about any individual now, I don’t think that’s fair.”

What is next?

Manchester United will play their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday against Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Danny Higginbotham Alexis Sanchez Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
