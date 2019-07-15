Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire wants Leicester City exit

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story

Manchester United and Manchester City target Harry Maguire has reportedly told Leicester City management that he wants to leave the club if his valuation is met.

In case you didn't know

Both the Manchester clubs have been looking to sign the 26-year-old England international during this transfer window.

The red side of Manchester has been looking to sign the centre back for over a year now after Jose Mourinho initially asked the board to recruit the Leicester man. The Red Devils last season had their worst ever defensive record since the inception of the Premier League and have been keen to add a world-class defender to their midst.

The Manchester United transfer policy in itself had changed this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring 'young and hungry' British talents to Old Trafford, in an approach similar to that of Sir Alex Ferguson's time.

The blue side of Manchester City has zeroed in on Harry Maguire as the perfect replacement for former captain Vincent Kompany. The Belgian international left the Etihad after winning the FA Cup final against Wigan to join his former club RSC Anderlecht as a player/manager of the club.

Harry Maguire joined Leicester City from Hull City in 2017 and has been an impressive figure at the back for the Foxes. The 26-year old has made 76 appearances and scored 5 times for the Foxes.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Harry Maguire has reportedly told Leicester City that he wants to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the transfer window.

The Foxes had earlier in the month rejected a £70 million transfer fee from Manchester United for the 26-year-old defender.

Leicester City is believed to be holding out for a world record £80 million transfer fee for the Englishman.

The England defender is a target for both Manchester United and Manchester City.... 🔴🔵 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2019

What's next

The Leicester City players are now in France for their pre-season while Manchester United have travelled down under to Australia for their pre-season friendlies.