×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: "I've no dream club besides Ajax", says top target

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
333   //    28 May 2019, 10:15 IST

Matthijs de Ligt has exemplary leadership skills given his age.
Matthijs de Ligt has exemplary leadership skills given his age.

What's the story?

Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt has claimed that he has no dream club besides Ajax, in an interview with Dutch broadcasters NOS.

In case you didn't know...

It has been widely speculated that youngster will leave Ajax this summer, with several European heavyweights fighting for his signature. Besides Manchester United, the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool have been linked with making a move for the 19-year-old defender, whose performances and leadership skills have impresed one and all.

The heart of the matter

De Ligt talked about his future and explained that he is aware of the interested surrounding him.

However, the youngster was quick to add that his only dream club are Ajax.

"Of course a lot is being written. I think it has been like that all year-long and I am not being fooled by it. I am not so worried that so many things have been written. Frenkie de Jong already knows that he is going to a new club. Not me yet. That's it.
"It is not one club that is interested, no. Whether I have a dream club? No, I don't really have a dream club outside of Ajax. It was always my dream to play at Ajax. I succeeded and I'm happy about that.
"I look at what is best for my career, where I can develop the most, where I can make the most playing minutes. But as long as I am contracted with Ajax I will play for Ajax."

What's next?

De Ligt, who helped Ajax to a domestic double and was also pivotal to his side as they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, is now concentrating on the Nations League with the Dutch national team.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Ajax Football Matthijs de Ligt EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United transfer news: Matthijs de Ligt comments on the speculated £350,000 per week salary offered to him by Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils one of several clubs interested in Ajax sensation
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: De Ligt To Manchester United | The Full Story
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: In demand defender, Matthijs de Ligt could join Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
4 young Central Defenders that Manchester United should look to sign
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Ajax Amsterdam's David Neres
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: "He is a player that absolutely fits in here," says Jaap Stam over Matthijs de Ligt's potential move to Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Can Matthijs de Ligt become Manchester United's new defensive pillar?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Club passed up on signing Matthijs de Ligt after concerns on defender's weight
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds deny interest in wantaway defender amidst links 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us