Manchester United Transfer News: "I've no dream club besides Ajax", says top target

Matthijs de Ligt has exemplary leadership skills given his age.

What's the story?

Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt has claimed that he has no dream club besides Ajax, in an interview with Dutch broadcasters NOS.

In case you didn't know...

It has been widely speculated that youngster will leave Ajax this summer, with several European heavyweights fighting for his signature. Besides Manchester United, the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Liverpool have been linked with making a move for the 19-year-old defender, whose performances and leadership skills have impresed one and all.

The heart of the matter

De Ligt talked about his future and explained that he is aware of the interested surrounding him.

However, the youngster was quick to add that his only dream club are Ajax.

"Of course a lot is being written. I think it has been like that all year-long and I am not being fooled by it. I am not so worried that so many things have been written. Frenkie de Jong already knows that he is going to a new club. Not me yet. That's it.

"It is not one club that is interested, no. Whether I have a dream club? No, I don't really have a dream club outside of Ajax. It was always my dream to play at Ajax. I succeeded and I'm happy about that.

"I look at what is best for my career, where I can develop the most, where I can make the most playing minutes. But as long as I am contracted with Ajax I will play for Ajax."

What's next?

De Ligt, who helped Ajax to a domestic double and was also pivotal to his side as they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, is now concentrating on the Nations League with the Dutch national team.