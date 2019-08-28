Manchester United Transfer News: Inter agree season-long loan deal for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez.

The two clubs have finally reached an agreement that will see the Chilean winger spend the season on loan in Italy and the former Arsenal man will reportedly arrive in Italy tomorrow to finalize the deal.

Sanchez has had a torrid time at Manchester United after sealing a controversial switch from Arsenal in January 2018.

The two clubs agreed on a direct swap deal that saw Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan travel in the opposite direction. Since joining the record English champions, Sanchez has failed to hit the ground running, scoring 5 goals in 45 appearances.

Antonio Conte has been an admirer of the Chilean attacker since his days at Udinese and has finally got his man, having made two unsuccessful attempts to sign him during his stints at Juventus and Chelsea respectively.

While it was initially reported that the Nerazzurri will have the option to purchase the player permanently next summer, Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal will not include an option to buy.

Sanchez will spend a solitary season in Italy and looks set to seal his move away from Manchester United in the coming days. If the deal were to go through, the Chilean could become the second Manchester United player after Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan this summer.

As per the terms of the deal, Inter will pay €5m of his €12m salary, with his parent club set to bear the remainder of his wages.

The former Arsenal man will become Inter's 11th signing of the summer and will look to hit the ground running immediately, after his unproductive spell with Manchester United.

Sanchez's arrival is set to bolster Antonio Conte's ranks up front, as the Italian aims to dethrone former club Juventus in the Serie A summit.