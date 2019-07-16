Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan far from striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story ?

Inter Milan and Manchester United are far from striking a deal for 26-year old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri have been chasing the Belgian striker for the better part of the summer.

In case you didn't know

Lukaku is expected to leave Old Trafford after signing for the club two years ago from Everton. The Belgian striker earlier in the summer expressed his desire to play in the Serie A and his desire to play under Antonio Conte.

In his two seasons at the club, Lukaku has made 96 appearances in all competitions and has scored 42 goals for the Red Devils.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London last week to meet Manchester United officials but the meeting failed to come to a solution as Nerazzurri failed to meet the Red Devils' evaluation.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan is still far away from striking a deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri is now having doubts about reaching an agreement with the Red Devils for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan had made their first bid worth £63 million for the 26-year old with the deal allowing the Nerazzuri to sign the striker on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy with payments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

The Premier League giants though are not willing to let go of the striker unless a fee greater than the £79 million that United paid to Everton is reached.

Inter Milan is likely to come back for the striker once again after the sale of Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainngolan, Dalbert Henrique and Joao Mario.

Inter Milan are sceptical of completing a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku - Sky in 🇮🇹 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2019

What's next

Romelu Lukaku is in Australia with the Manchester United squad and is expected to feature for the Red Devils in their pre-season friendlies.