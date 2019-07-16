×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan far from striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
12   //    16 Jul 2019, 08:41 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story ?

Inter Milan and Manchester United are far from striking a deal for 26-year old Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri have been chasing the Belgian striker for the better part of the summer.

In case you didn't know

Lukaku is expected to leave Old Trafford after signing for the club two years ago from Everton. The Belgian striker earlier in the summer expressed his desire to play in the Serie A and his desire to play under Antonio Conte.

In his two seasons at the club, Lukaku has made 96 appearances in all competitions and has scored 42 goals for the Red Devils.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London last week to meet Manchester United officials but the meeting failed to come to a solution as Nerazzurri failed to meet the Red Devils' evaluation.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan is still far away from striking a deal to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri is now having doubts about reaching an agreement with the Red Devils for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan had made their first bid worth £63 million for the 26-year old with the deal allowing the Nerazzuri to sign the striker on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy with payments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

The Premier League giants though are not willing to let go of the striker unless a fee greater than the £79 million that United paid to Everton is reached.

Inter Milan is likely to come back for the striker once again after the sale of Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainngolan, Dalbert Henrique and Joao Mario.


What's next

Romelu Lukaku is in Australia with the Manchester United squad and is expected to feature for the Red Devils in their pre-season friendlies.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Antonio Conte Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to start negotiations for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan officials London-bound to discuss Romelu Lukaku deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Lukaku to stay at Man United amidst interest from Inter Milan 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan set to make their opening bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 4 possible replacements for Romelu Lukaku if he moves to Inter Milan
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils want £75m for Romelu Lukaku 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent confirms Inter Milan interest
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make a £62.8million bid for Lukalu within 24 hours  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United set to reject Inter's bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us