Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan CEO offers Romelu Lukaku update

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
253   //    30 Jul 2019, 00:33 IST

Romelu Lukaku looks set to seal a move away from Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku looks set to seal a move away from Manchester United

What's the story?

According to the director of football Giuseppe Marotta, Inter are no closer to agreeing on a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian offered an update on the Nerazzurri's pursuit of the Belgian and confirmed that the club's offer falls short of Manchester United's valuation of the player.

In case you didn't know...

Romelu Lukaku is said to be actively pursuing a move away from the Theater of Dreams after falling out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Inter are believed to be front-runners for his signature.

The Belgian striker joined Manchester United in the summer of 2017 for a fee believed to be in the region of £75 million and although he scored goals at a reasonable rate, it is believed that the striker is not part of Solskjaer's plan for the future.

Lukaku made it clear that he sees his future away from Old Trafford and spoke very highly of working under Antonio Conte and it remains to be seen if his dream move comes to fruition.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marotta revealed that although Lukaku is a top priority for Inter, Manchester United have rebuffed their offer as they did not satisfy the asking price.

"We made an important bid to Man United for Lukaku but Man United ask so much for Romelu. We didn't find an agreement but we're still working for Lukaku. I don't know what will happen on next days, football is so strange..."

What's next?

Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United's match-day squads for a most of their pre-season friendlies over the past two weeks and it remains to be seen if a deal is agreed that suits all parties.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku
