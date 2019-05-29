Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan have reached an agreement with star striker according to reports

Will Lukaku move to Inter Milan?

What's the story:

According to reports in the Italian media, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed to terms with Inter Milan and is set for a summer move.

In case you didn't know...

Previously, we reported that Antonio Conte is set to be announced as the new manager of Inter Milan and wants the Nerazzurri to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italian is a huge admirer of the Belgian forward and even tried to sign Lukaku during his time at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku is open to the idea of moving away in the summer after a poor campaign with the Red Devils. The striker has struggled for form in the past 12 months and has been in and out of the starting XI under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who prefers young academy graduate Marcus Rashford to lead the line. In a recent interview, Lukaku talked about his dream of playing in the Serie A. He was quoted saying:

'Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream,'

'I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United.'

The heart of the matter:

Romelu Lukaku | Man United forward agreed terms with club ‘weeks ago’, Red Devils reject swap deal idea, cash onlyhttps://t.co/3h4YgQKPw1 #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 28, 2019

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Sportwitness, Lukaku is in talks with Inter Milan and is ready to take a pay cut to complete his dream move to Italy in the summer. The Belgian striker traveled to Milan to meet Inter's board members and agreed on personal terms like wages. However, the major roadblock in any potential deal is Manchester United's valuation of the striker. The Red Devils want around €70 million for Lukaku, but Inter Milan are unwilling to pay that much. The Nerazzurri want to use Ivan Perisic as a makeweight in any potential deal, who was heavily linked with a move to United during Jose Mourinho's second season in charge, but the Red Devils have rejected that offer and want full money for Lukaku.

What's next:

It looks like Romelu Lukaku has made up his mind and wants to move to the San Siro in the summer. However, according to this report; the two clubs are far apart in reaching an agreement over the transfer fee. It does not look likely that Inter Milan will pay that much money on a single player and will have to involve a player of Manchester United's interest for any potential deal. With a couple of months left in the transfer window, this saga is one to watch out for.