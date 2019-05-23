×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to bid for Manchester United's star striker?

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
167   //    23 May 2019, 14:44 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Inter Milan are readying a bid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United splashed a mouth-watering £75 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton at the start of 2017/18 Premier League season. The 26-year-old had a flying start to his Manchester United career, scoring 27 goals and providing 9 assists in his first season at the club.

But the Belgian has been struggling to replicate the same goal-scoring form and has found himself in and out of the starting XI this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford in the number 9 position.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest Inter Milan are set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. After winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in his first season, Conte was sacked by Chelsea last summer after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan are plotting a bid for Romelu Lukaku, once they appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. The Italian is a huge admirer of the striker and even tried to buy him during his time at Chelsea, but the Belgian moved to Manchester United.

There is uncertainty regarding Lukaku's future at Manchester United and Conte wants to bring the striker to San Siro this summer. The striker has already made his desire to play in Serie A public and is open to a move to Italy.

However, Manchester United's valuation of the striker could turn to be a roadblock in any deal. The Red Devils will be looking to recoup around £75 million they paid for him back in 2017 but Inter are not willing to pay that much.

What's next?

Romelu Lukaku has been very open about his desire to play in Italy, so a move to Inter Milan could be on the cards for him. However, Manchester United's valuation of the striker for the Belgian way too high for the Nerazzurri to match. It will be very interesting to see if the two parties can come to an agreement over a fee for the striker.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Serie A Transfer News: Star defender extends contract, dealing a blow to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Incredible swap deal with Inter Milan on the cards, according to reports
RELATED STORY
Arsenal set to hijack deal for Barcelona target, Manchester United to be given massive £200m summer transfer budget, and more: Transfer Roundup, 4th February 2019
RELATED STORY
World class right-back expresses admiration for United, £50m midfielder refuses to rule out move and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils' €110M bid for top defender rejected
RELATED STORY
Manchester United on alert after Juventus star confirms exit intentions, Red Devils want £40m Lyon star, and more Manchester United transfer news - 16 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United open talks with £70m attacker, Solskjaer sets deadline for transfer business, and more Manchester United transfer news - 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us