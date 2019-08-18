Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan looking to sign Alexis Sanchez on loan

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

According to Guardian, Inter Milan have approached Manchester United in a bid to sign Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan deal. The Serie A side is also said to be confident in finalising the deal.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez has been linked to moves out of Old Trafford after numerous poor performances in his career for the Red Devils. The 30-year-old joined United from Arsenal during the 2018 January transfer window.

Since his move, the Chilean has suffered untimely injuries and endured a poor form. Additionally, he has scored just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez impressed for his national side during the 2019 Copa America by scoring twice and providing an assist. Eventually, Chile lost to Argentina in the third place play-off.

The heart of the matter

Inter Milan are confident that they will be able to sign Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan deal.

Antonio Conte, who signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, has turned his attention to the Chilean after missing out on Edin Dzeko. The 33-year-old forward signed a contract extension with AS Roma.

During his press conference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated about his desire to keep Sanchez at Trafford. He explained,

"Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and he wants to be a part of this."

"There are these stories he’s been put in the reserves – of course he hasn’t, he’s part of our squad and he is a really good player. He has had three weeks now, so he’s a few weeks behind the rest but close to being part of it."

"We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect and we expect him to come good at this club; he’s quality."

What's next?

Inter Milan are also reported to be monitoring former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente who is currently a free agent.

Serie A will start next week with Inter Milan taking on newly promoted side Lecce at San Siro.